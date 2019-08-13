News to know for Aug. 13: Senior Alert; Richmond redevelopment; severe storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Be sure to keep the NBC12 Weather App handy Tuesday as severe storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.
Additional cleanup is set to begin at three schools that tested positive for Legionella bacteria on cooling towers.
This comes after an 11th case of Legionnaire’s disease was confirmed in Chesterfield on Aug 8.
When it comes to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s Coliseum and Navy Hill re-development project, which would receive funding from tax dollars under the current proposal, some City Council members say taxpayers should decide on the ballot, whether that should actually happen.
Council member Kimberly Gray wants to see the issue put on the ballot for residents to decide. Come November, the question would ask residents if they think tax dollars should be used to fund the project.
Gray is asking council to approve placing that question on the ballot, and members will meet in a special session Tuesday.
The Richmond Public Schools system is holding meetings Tuesday to discuss redistricting.
RPS officials say two of the main goals of the rezoning is to alleviate overcrowding and diversify the district. RPS is projected to grow by more than 1,000 students over the next decade.
Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a Tennessee man believed to be traveling to Suffolk County, Virginia.
The alert was issued on behalf of the Signal Mountain Police Department of Tennessee, who is searching for 79-year-old George M. Holton Jr.
The Richmond Public School system is holding a “Stop Gun Violence Town Hall” on Tuesday for residents “to think creatively about what we can do to end the gun violence that affects so many of our young people and their families.”
The event is from 6-7 p.m. at MLK Middle School at 1000 Mosby St.
In honor of left-handers day: “I may be left-handed, but I’m always right.”
