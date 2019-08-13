New bike lanes unveiled in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More bike lanes are being unveiled in Richmond.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney joined the city’s Department of Public Works in debuting the final touches on bike lanes along Williamsburg Avenue, near Nicholson Street.
Stoney said bike lanes help protect cyclists and create better connectivity within the city.
The lanes connect the greater Fulton area, Gillies Creek and Church Hill.
Stoney said the bike lanes are key to helping the 19 percent of Richmond residents who don’t have a car get to work.
The mayor said that by 2025, Richmond will have enough funding to create 33 miles of bike lanes.
