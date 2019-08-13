High school football player of the year award named for former Louisa coach Mark Fischer

Through it all, the Fischers had the Louisa community, to which they returned in 2014. The head coach went back to his old head coaching job after a three year stint in South Carolina, knowing that if the worst happened, his family would be in the best hands. Pam said that people from Louisa sent care packages and made phone calls following Mark’s initial 2012 diagnosis and countless school and community members have been there for her and her family during this difficult time.