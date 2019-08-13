Henrico schools announces public meetings to discuss redistricting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is announcing a timeline to redraw elementary, middle and high school attendance zones for the 2021-22 school year.
The school system is offering several opportunities for parents and the public to give their input. There will be a public information session Sept. 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at New Bridge Learning Center auditorium, and an identical session Sept. 11 at Glen Allen High School.
In addition to attending public information sessions and School Board meetings, members of the public are welcome to attend redistricting committee meetings as observers.
Henrico County Public Schools Redistricting Process Timeline:
- June 6, 2019 (Thursday): Committee application process began
- Sept. 9, 2019 (Monday, New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.):
- 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Public information session
- 7:30-9 p.m.: Elementary Committee orientation
- Sept. 11, 2019 (Wednesday, Glen Allen High School, 10700 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, Va.):
- 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Public information session
- 7:30-9 p.m.: Secondary Committee orientation
- Sept. 12, 2019 (Thursday afternoon – check BoardDocs for time): Possible brief staff update at School Board afternoon work session (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
- Sept. 23, 2019 (Monday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.): Elementary Committee meeting (Hungary Creek Middle School, 4909 Francistown Road, Glen Allen, Va.)
- Sept. 25, 2019 (Wednesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.): Secondary Committee meeting (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
- Sept. 26, 2019 (Thursday afternoon work session – check BoardDocs for time; monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m.): Possible brief staff update at School Board afternoon work session or monthly meeting; monthly meetings include public comment period. (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
- Oct. 7, 2019 (Monday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.): Elementary Committee meeting (Hungary Creek Middle School, 4909 Francistown Road, Glen Allen, Va.)
- Oct. 9, 2019 (Wednesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.): Secondary Committee meeting (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
- Oct. 10, 2019 (Thursday afternoon – check BoardDocs for time): Possible brief staff update at School Board afternoon work session (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
- Oct. 21, 2019 (Monday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.): Elementary Committee meeting (Hungary Creek Middle School, 4909 Francistown Road, Glen Allen, Va.)
- Oct. 23, 2019 (Wednesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.): Secondary Committee meeting (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
- Oct. 24, 2019 (Thursday afternoon work session – check BoardDocs for time; monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m.): Possible brief staff update at School Board afternoon work session or monthly meeting; monthly meetings include public comment period. (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
- Nov. 7, 2019 (Thursday, presentation at 6:30 p.m., gallery walk at 7 p.m.): Public information session and gallery walk (L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, 6900 Wilkinson Road, Henrico, Va.)
- Nov. 13, 2019 (Wednesday, presentation at 6:30 p.m., gallery walk at 7 p.m.): Public information session and gallery walk (Mills Godwin High School, 2101 Pump Road, Henrico, Va.)
- Nov. 14, 2019 (Thursday afternoon work session – check BoardDocs for time; monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m.): Possible brief staff update at School Board afternoon work session or monthly meeting; monthly meetings include public comment period. (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
- Dec. 4, 2019 (Wednesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. – Snow date: Dec. 5, 2019): Elementary Committee meeting (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
- Dec. 9, 2019 (Monday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. – Snow date: Dec.10, 2019): Secondary Committee meeting (Hungary Creek Middle School, 4909 Francistown Road, Glen Allen, Va.)
- Dec. 12, 2019 (Thursday afternoon work session – check BoardDocs for time; monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m.): Possible brief staff update at School Board afternoon work session or monthly meeting; monthly meetings include public comment period. (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
- Jan. 7, 2020 (Tuesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.): Elementary Committee meeting (Hungary Creek Middle School, 4909 Francistown Road, Glen Allen, Va.)
- Jan. 8, 2020 (Wednesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.): Secondary Committee meeting (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
- Jan. 16, 2020 (Thursday): Report to School Board at work session – check BoardDocs for time (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
- Feb. 4, 2020 (Tuesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.): Elementary Committee meeting (Hungary Creek Middle School, 4909 Francistown Road, Glen Allen, Va.)
- Feb. 5, 2020 (Wednesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.): Secondary Committee meeting (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
- Feb. 13, 2020 (Thursday, TBD): Report to School Board at work session – check BoardDocs for time (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
- March 4, 2020 (Wednesday, presentation at 6:30 p.m., gallery walk at 7 p.m.): Public information session and gallery walk (L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, 6900 Wilkinson Road, Henrico, Va.)
- March 5, 2020 (Thursday, presentation at 6:30 p.m., gallery walk at 7 p.m.): Public information session and gallery walk (Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Road, Henrico, Va.)
- March 12, 2020 (Thursday, TBD): Report to School Board at work session – check BoardDocs for time (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
- April 1, 2020 (Wednesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.): Elementary Committee meeting (Hungary Creek Middle School, 4909 Francistown Road, Glen Allen, Va.)
- April 2, 2020 (Thursday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.): Secondary Committee meeting (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
- April 15, 2020 (Wednesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.): Full Committee meeting (Henrico High School, 302 Azalea Ave., Henrico, Va.)
- April 23, 2020 (Thursday, TBD): Presentation to the School Board (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
- May 11, 2020 (Monday, TBD): Public hearing or public input session, pending approval (Glen Allen High School, 10700 Staples Mill Road, Glen Allen, Va.)
- May 14, 2020 (Thursday, TBD): Public hearing or public input session, pending approval (New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va.)
- May 28, 2020 (Thursday): School Board vote
Follow updates on this important process here and look for more ways to add your voice in coming months.
