Hanover deputies search for missing teen

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager.
Deputies said Artimis Isqueirdo, 16, was last seen at his home in Mechanicsville Sunday evening.
Isqueirdo is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes, is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs 110 pounds.
Deputies believe he is still in the Mechanicsville area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.