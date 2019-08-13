Hanover deputies search for missing teen

Artimis Isqueirdo (Source: Hanover Sheriff’s Office)
August 12, 2019 at 9:29 PM EDT - Updated August 12 at 9:35 PM

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager.

Deputies said Artimis Isqueirdo, 16, was last seen at his home in Mechanicsville Sunday evening.

Isqueirdo is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes, is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs 110 pounds.

Deputies believe he is still in the Mechanicsville area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

