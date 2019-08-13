1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting left one person dead and another fighting for their life.
Deputies said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 9900 block of Matti Hill Court.
When deputies arrived, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds. A few minutes later, they received a call from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center that a man had arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was later taken to another hospital in critical condition.
Deputies are currently investigating.
Officials believe this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community.
