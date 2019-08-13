Cleanup to begin at Chesterfield schools after discovery of Legionella bacteria

“We appreciate everyone’s concern about the recent news reports about Legionella bacteria found at our facility. The safety of our customers and staff is always our top priority,” Richmond Ice Zone said in an email. “We have worked closely with the health department and our water treatment contractor in following the recommended treatment plan for the cooling tower. The treated system was a closed loop system that cools the underground piping for the ice sheet and did not have any exposure to public areas. It was not an air conditioning system. The health department assured us that there was no risk to the public or staff and that we could continue normal operations.”