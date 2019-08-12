Ways to save on back-to-school shopping

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School starts in just a few weeks for much of Central Virginia, so saving money on back-to-school shopping is always helpful.
Stores are full of cute backpacks with characters on them, but those backpacks tend to cost 25-30% more than the regular ones. If you want to save some money, skip the characters and get a well-made backpack that will last the entire school year.
Take advantage of the stores’ price match policies. Walmart and Target promise to match each other’s prices and prices on Amazon. All you need to do is bring proof of that lower price to customer service and ask them to match it.
Don’t forget to check for a student discount if you’re buying something pricey, like a new computer or other electronics. Best Buy, Apple and Dell all offer special discounts and prices for students.
And parents, shop alone if you can. Bringing your kids with you nearly guarantees an impulse buy or two.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.