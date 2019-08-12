Virginia K9 officers to receive free protective vests

(WWBT) - K9 officers in Virginia will have a little more protection while on the job after two nonprofits agreed to outfit the dogs with protective vests.
K9 Valor in Prince George County will receive a vest from Spike’s K9 Fund and K9 Saber from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is getting a vest courtesy of Vested Interest in K9s.
Valor’s vest will be the 500th one awarded by Spike’s K9 Fund since the nonprofit was formed in 2014. Valor will be sized for the vest Aug. 16.
K9 Saber’s vest was sponsored by a Yorktown resident in memory of her father, Lt. Richard Scott, through Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit based in Massachusetts.
The vest will be embroidered with his name and is expected to arrive in eight to 10 weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 3,500 protective vests to law enforcement dogs in all 50 states. Each vest has a value between $1,700 and $2,200 and a five-year warranty.
