2 suspects wanted in theft at Chesterfield Wawa

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for two people they say committed two thefts around the same time.
Officers responded to Wawa in the 7500 block of Midlothian Turnpike at 3:40 p.m. July 22 for a robbery that occurred in the parking lot. A short time later, a vehicle was stolen in the 100 block of Turner Road.
Chesterfield police said the same people were involved in both incidents. Surveillance images of the suspects have been released, and both suspects are described as black males between 18 and 25 years old approximately 6 feet tall.
The stolen vehicle has since been recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
