School bus involved in crash; no students on board

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A school bus was involved in a crash in Richmond on Monday.
Richmond police responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and School Street.
No students were on board the bus at the time.
The driver of a sedan that collided with the bus was treated on the scene.
There has been no word on what caused the crash, which school system the bus was with or if there are any charges associated with the incident.
