News to know for Aug. 12: Humidity returns; Charlottesville marks anniversary; 6 displaced in fire

News to know for Aug. 12
By David Hylton | August 12, 2019 at 6:26 AM EDT - Updated August 12 at 6:26 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to kick off your week!

Summer heat

The humidity is coming back after some relief this past weekend.

Be sure to download the NBC12 Weather App to get your hour-by-hour forecast to see when you could see severe storms on Tuesday.

Hotter start to the week; severe storms possible Tuesday

Charlottesville anniversary

Monday marks two years since the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

The city will be holding a third day of events to remember Heather Heyer, who was killed when James Fields Jr. plowed his vehicle into a crowd of anti-protesters.

Charlottesville marks 2-year anniversary of deadly rally

6 displaced in fire

Six people were displaced early Monday in an apartment fire in the 5500 block of Cardiff Court.

Firefighters arrived to the scene around 2:15 a.m. to see smoke coming from the roof line of the two-story, four-unit apartment building.

No injuries were reported.

6 people displaced in Henrico apartment fire

‘The weirdest thing’

At least 60 People in Henrico woke up to an odd surprise on their front lawns: old-school television sets.

“It was a guy dressed in a jumpsuit with a TV for a head. It’s the weirdest thing. He squats down, puts the TV there and walks off. It’s really weird,” said Adrian Garner, reviewing the home security footage which caught one of the masked suspects.

The culprits could face charges of littering on private property or illegal dumping, but some residents recognize the absurdity in the situation.

Dozens of TVs left on porches and lawns

Virginia man wins Elvis contest

A Bedford County man won a huge honor Saturday night in Memphis, Tennessee.

Taylor Rodriguez won the 2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at Graceland. As the winner of the competition, Taylor received $20,000 and a contract to perform with Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Taylor Rodriguez received $20,000 and a contract to perform with Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.
Taylor Rodriguez received $20,000 and a contract to perform with Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (Source: WDBJ7)

Back-to-school savings tips

School starts in just a few weeks for much of Central Virginia, so saving money on back-to-school shopping is always helpful.

Stores are full of cute backpacks with characters on them, but those backpacks tend to cost 25-30% more than the regular ones.

Back to School shopping tricks

Final thought

“If you never did you should. These things are fun and fun is good.” - Dr. Seuss

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.