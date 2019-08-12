News to know for Aug. 12: Humidity returns; Charlottesville marks anniversary; 6 displaced in fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to kick off your week!
The humidity is coming back after some relief this past weekend.
Monday marks two years since the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.
The city will be holding a third day of events to remember Heather Heyer, who was killed when James Fields Jr. plowed his vehicle into a crowd of anti-protesters.
Six people were displaced early Monday in an apartment fire in the 5500 block of Cardiff Court.
Firefighters arrived to the scene around 2:15 a.m. to see smoke coming from the roof line of the two-story, four-unit apartment building.
No injuries were reported.
At least 60 People in Henrico woke up to an odd surprise on their front lawns: old-school television sets.
“It was a guy dressed in a jumpsuit with a TV for a head. It’s the weirdest thing. He squats down, puts the TV there and walks off. It’s really weird,” said Adrian Garner, reviewing the home security footage which caught one of the masked suspects.
The culprits could face charges of littering on private property or illegal dumping, but some residents recognize the absurdity in the situation.
A Bedford County man won a huge honor Saturday night in Memphis, Tennessee.
Taylor Rodriguez won the 2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at Graceland. As the winner of the competition, Taylor received $20,000 and a contract to perform with Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.
School starts in just a few weeks for much of Central Virginia, so saving money on back-to-school shopping is always helpful.
Stores are full of cute backpacks with characters on them, but those backpacks tend to cost 25-30% more than the regular ones.
