2 injured in early morning shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men were shot early Monday morning at the intersection of Redd and Coalter streets in Richmond.
Officers responded to the scene at 12:45 a.m. but did not locate a victim.
Shortly afterward, two men arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
