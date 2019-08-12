2 injured in early morning shooting

2 injured in early morning shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting Aug. 12 on Redd Street. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 12, 2019 at 10:57 AM EDT - Updated August 12 at 10:57 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men were shot early Monday morning at the intersection of Redd and Coalter streets in Richmond.

Officers responded to the scene at 12:45 a.m. but did not locate a victim.

Shortly afterward, two men arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.