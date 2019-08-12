Henrico teen charged with pawn shop burglary

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico teenager has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Spotsylvania County.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to Spotsylvania Gold & Pawn in the 600 block of Stoney Creek Drive at 1:15 a.m. Aug. 10 for a burglary in progress after the store’s manager was alerted by an alarm and saw a man inside the store.
Deputies saw a man run from the business and pursued him to Sweet and Sassy Barbecue where a deputy and his K9 partner, DUX, made the arrest.
Nathaniel Andrew Johnson, 19, of Henrico, was charged with burglary with intent to commit larceny. He was held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
