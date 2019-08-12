Henrico Schools holding job fair Aug. 15

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - As the news school year begins, Henrico County Public Schools has some job openings that need to be filled.
A job fair will be held Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center located at 1440 Laburnum Avenue.
Openings are available for bus drivers, school nutrition workers and teachers in subjects including English, Spanish, math, technology, family and consumer science and special education.
Anyone interested is asked to apply online.
For more information, contact the human resources department at (804) 652-3664.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.