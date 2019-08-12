Chesterfield offers well water testing kits

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Cooperative Extension is offering kits for residents to test well water for bacteria, metals, nitrate and hardness.
The $60 kids are available online ahead of the testing, which is Sept. 3.
Residents must pick up bottles to put their water in on Sept. 3 and drop them off at from 7 to 10 a.m. Sept. at the Central Library Meeting Room.
A meeting to discuss the results will be held Oct. 3 at the library on Lori Road.
