Charlottesville marks 2 years since deadly rally

Charlottesville marks 2-year anniversary of deadly rally
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 12, 2019 at 5:24 AM EDT - Updated August 12 at 5:25 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Monday marks two years since the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

The city will be holding a third day of events to remember Heather Heyer, who was killed when James Fields Jr. plowed his vehicle into a crowd of anti-protesters.

Two Virginia State Police personnel - Jay Cullen and Berke Bates - died that day in a helicopter crash responding to the violence.

Fields has received two life sentences for driving into the crowd on murder and hate crimes charges.

An interfaith service will be held at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church on West Main Street in Charlottesville.

In Richmond, the Spin Mafia Cycling Team will host a bike ride this Sunday to remember and honor the victims. Cullen was a founding member of that group.

