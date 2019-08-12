Charlottesville marks 2 years since deadly rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Monday marks two years since the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.
The city will be holding a third day of events to remember Heather Heyer, who was killed when James Fields Jr. plowed his vehicle into a crowd of anti-protesters.
Two Virginia State Police personnel - Jay Cullen and Berke Bates - died that day in a helicopter crash responding to the violence.
Fields has received two life sentences for driving into the crowd on murder and hate crimes charges.
An interfaith service will be held at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church on West Main Street in Charlottesville.
In Richmond, the Spin Mafia Cycling Team will host a bike ride this Sunday to remember and honor the victims. Cullen was a founding member of that group.
