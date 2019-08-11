Tornado confirmed in Pulaski County from Friday night storms

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - While much of the damage in Giles and Pulaski counties was determined to be caused by straight-line winds, the National Weather Service confirmed a brief tornado did touch down in Pulaski county near Bella Vista Friday night.
National Weather Service confirms around 8:10pm, an embedded tornado touched down within the straight-line wind event near Blevins Lane and moved along Sunrise Drive roughly a quarter of a mile. The tornado then lifted after being on the ground for one minute.
The tornado was rated an EF-1, with winds 90-95mph.
