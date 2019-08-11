First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day because of the potential for strong to severe storms Tuesday evening.
The NBC12 First Alert Weather team thinks the highest risk for severe weather will likely be across Northern Virginia, but Central and Southern Virginia also have a chance to see severe storms. The severe risk for Richmond will depend on how far south and east a front to our north moves by Tuesday evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central and Northern Virginia in a slight risk (category 2 out of 5) for severe storms, with a marginal risk in Southern Virginia.
It’s important to point out that we are still two days away from this storm potential and the forecast could change between now and then. Please check back for updates.
These future radar images from our high resolution forecast model guidance show storms almost entirely north of Richmond with very little in terms of storms on Tuesday south of I-64.
This is what the radar could look like at 5pm on Tuesday with storms northwest of RVA.
This is what the radar could look like by 9pm on Tuesday - with storms potentially approaching the Richmond metro by this time, but better chances for storms still north of RVA.
If storms develop in Central Virginia, damaging wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning, and downpours would be the primary threats. There is a low tornado threat, but this risk will likely be higher in Northern Virginia.
