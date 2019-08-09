A warning to pet owners: toxic algae kills three dogs in matter of hours

“I was writing a book about Harpo because he’s a therapy dog, and he’s done so many incredible things. Our goal was to get on Good Morning America or Ellen and have this book and have him. I was trying to finish this book before he got too old to do any of that. Now he’s already gone, so I have to do it for him and not with him. I just want his legacy to continue and our other dogs’ too and for this not to be for nothing,” Martin said.