7 Tips for bringing home a new dog

If you already have a dog, and you are adding a new dog to your home, don’t expect them to be best friends right away. Introduce then in a neutral area outside. Ask if you can borrow a friend’s fenced yard. Allow the dogs to approach naturally, on loose leashes (you’ll need 2 people, one to hold each dog’s leash) Stop the dogs about 8-10 feet from each other, and if there are no obvious signs of concern, drop the leashes and allow the dogs to finish the introductions on their own. If there is a scuffle, you and your helper can each grab the leash to separate the dogs. Don’t worry about minor squabbles that are nothing more than shouting. It takes a while for dogs to get to know each other and they can often work things out on their own.