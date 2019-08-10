Residents’ concerns get speed reader set up in Manchester

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Times are changing in one Richmond neighborhood, but people who live there feel drivers aren’t getting the memo.
Manchester is seeing a huge boom in growth and development, but neighbors say that’s come with more speeders.
Children play in the area and sidewalks are close to the road. After neighbors complained, a speed reader popped up, but it’s done little to curb the activity.
“The cars are super fast,” A.J. Brewer said.
When Brewer and his 4-year-old son, Parker, leave their home, they have an important conversation because crossing Bainbridge Street is no joke.
“It’s every day," Brewer said. "It’s constant.”
The problem is, of course, speeders. The speed limit is 25 mph, but those who live here say drivers are well above that.
“People fly through here," Matt Welch said. “As the area is growing and more and more businesses like Brewer’s Cafe are coming in, certainly want to be walkable.”
Some of the reason might be that the area hasn’t always been what it has now become. New homes and businesses dot the area and families live here that weren’t here before.
“It’s enough that you don’t feel comfortable walking or riding across the street," Brewer said.
But Brewer has little choice. Not only does he live in the area, but his coffee shop, Brewer’s Cafe, is also in Manchester, and his son is regularly by his side because he loves helping out.
“This can easily be an accident where once of these cars hits each other and then it comes on to the sidewalk where my son plays,” Brewer said.
He complained to the city and soon noticed a speed reader. During rush hours one day, traffic was steady and speeds were as high as 47 mph and several were over 30 mph.
Most cars were abiding the speed limit while the cameras were rolling, and Brewer said it’s helping for now.
“People definitely don’t go this slow without this thing here, but that can’t stay here, you know what I mean?" Brewer said. "It’s not going to stay here.”
Brewer asked the city about putting up more stop signs, but he had a document from a city official saying that won’t help.
Instead, that official says placing speed bumps could be an option. But if it happens, it wouldn’t be before next summer at the earliest.
