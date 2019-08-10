7 injured, 1 seriously, after multiple overnight shootings in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seven people were injured, including one seriously, after multiple overnight shootings in Richmond.
Police said the first shooting happened around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday in the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike.
When officers arrived, they determined that two men and two women drove themselves to the hospital, all with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Officers were called to a second shooting less than an hour later around 2:34 a.m. in the 00 block of South 20th Street.
When police arrived, they found that a man had taken himself to the hospital. Police said his gunshot wound was non-life-threatening.
Richmond police were then called to another shooting around 4:10 a.m. in the area of North 3rd and Custer Street.
At the scene, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police are also investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a hospital around 5 a.m. for treatment. Police said his injury was non-life-threatening.
Officers are still working to determine where the shooting took place.
Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
