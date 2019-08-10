Crews search for missing swimmer in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are searching for a missing swimmer in Virginia Beach.
According to WAVY, the Coast Guard was notified by Virginia Beach Police around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday after a woman was reportedly seen going into the water but no one saw her come out.
The missing woman was described as being 20-30 years old with blonde hair, wearing a pink top and jean shorts, WAVY reports.
Anyone with information can call officials at (757) 638-6637.
