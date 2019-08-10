Crews battling large brush fire in Chesterfield; Rt. 288 closed

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are battling a large brush fire along Route 288 in the area of Route 10 North and South to Chester Road.
Firefighters were called around 11 a.m. to a brush fire near Ironbridge Sports Park, which is in the vicinity of Route 288 and Ironbridge Road.
Fire officials said the flames are under control, but they are still dealing with a lot of smoke in the area.
The Virginia Department of Forestry is on scene and has started a control fire in effort to help contain the one Chesterfield firefighters are battling.
Police are asking that the area be avoided.
According to VDOT, all north and southbound lanes of Route 288 are closed.
“The ramp to VA-10 West from VA-288 is blocked. The ramps from VA-145 to VA-288 North are blocked. The ramps from VA-10 to VA-288 South are blocked. Northbound traffic is being detoured onto VA-145. Southbound traffic is being detoured onto VA-10,” the Virginia511 page says.
Officials hope to have Route 288 open by the evening.
Fire officials said approximately 20 acres were involved.
Chesterfield firefighters and police, along with Virginia State Police, are also on scene.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
