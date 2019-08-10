Back-to-school savings on laptops

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Forget the pens and pencils. Your biggest buy right now could be a laptop for your student heading back to school.
But before you invest that kind of money in electronics there’s a few things to keep in mind.
One thing that can backfire: taking your kid shopping with you while looking for a laptop. They’ll try to talk you into a top of the line model.
But if your child only needs a laptop for homework and internet research, there’s no reason to buy one with tons of bells and whistles.
Before you shop, get the list of specs you’ll need from the school.
Next do your homework on price. Using a price tracker like “Camel Camel Camel” can be a huge help. It shows you prices on Amazon items going back several months, so you know a good deal when you see it.
Make sure you’re also comparing prices at big box stores and office stores too.
If you’re buying a laptop for college, be sure to check for student discounts.
Apple, Dell, Best Buy and others offer special discounts to college students, but you have to sign up first. Check those sites for details.
