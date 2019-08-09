Woman wanted for using fake $100 bills that ‘look and feel authentic’

By NBC12 Newsroom | August 9, 2019

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a woman who used, or attempted to use, fake $100 bills that “look and feel authentic and will pass a counterfeit pen detector test.”

The South Hill Police Department says a woman attempted to use the fake bills at three stores - the Kangaroo convenience store, Family Dollar and Dollar General - as well as a location in Chase City.

“The bills appear to be bleached $10 bills and then edited to appear as $100 bills,” police said.

The fake money “will pass a counterfeit pen detector test.”

Police say the woman was wearing a black UNC hat, a black shirt and possibly dark green shorts.

