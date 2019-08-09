Woman wanted for selling heroin, avoiding arrest

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are looking for a woman accused of selling heroin and avoiding multiple arrest attempts.
Sabrina Angelica Garrison, 30, is wanted on charges of Distribution of heroin and Conspiracy. She has tattoos on her arms, neck, hands and chest - including the name “Lisa” on her right arm. She is known to drastically chance her hair style.
Police say Garrison is often seen at Whitcomb Court, Jackson Ward and the Eastern area of Henrico.
According to police, Garrison knows she’s wanted and has avoided multiple arrest attempts.
Anyone with information on where she is should call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
