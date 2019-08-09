‘We can’t operate in fear’: Richmond NAACP receives threatening call

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond NAACP received a threatening message this week calling the organization “racist” and “useless.”
Richmond NAACP president JJ Minor called the message “alarming” but says he is not afraid.
“The mission of NAACP must go on, we must continue we can’t operate in fear," Minor said. "We need fearless people out here who are going to stand up the inequalities and the injustices.”
The message lasts about 30 seconds and the caller says, “We’re going to get rid of you.”
Richmond police said it is investigating the call and said that the department "stands with the NAACP in our denouncement of these statements.”
United Communities Against Crime said it is standing in solidarity with the Richmond NAACP as well.
“The request for assistance from our Richmond Police Department is very important," Charles Willis, with United Communities Against Crime, said. "If you see something, say something. This is what our mayor said. So I saw something, I heard something, and I just speaking out to say something.”
A full transcript of the message can be seen below:
“Yeah, you know what? You’re the racist bunch of people. Your organization needs to go away, and I am going to do what I can to make sure you go away. You are anti-white. You hate whites. And you accuse our president of being racist? Boy, boy, isn’t that the pot calling the kettle black? We’re going to get rid of you. You aren’t needed anymore, OK? I am going to do whatever I can make sure nothing comes to you - funds or anything. You’re a racist bunch of black, useless people.”
