‘We can’t operate in fear’: Richmond NAACP receives threatening call

“Yeah, you know what? You’re the racist bunch of people. Your organization needs to go away, and I am going to do what I can to make sure you go away. You are anti-white. You hate whites. And you accuse our president of being racist? Boy, boy, isn’t that the pot calling the kettle black? We’re going to get rid of you. You aren’t needed anymore, OK? I am going to do whatever I can make sure nothing comes to you - funds or anything. You’re a racist bunch of black, useless people.”