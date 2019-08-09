2019 Richmond Jazz and Music Festival is here

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s time, Richmond, for the 2019 Richmond Jazz and Music Festival at Maymont!
From jazz giants to R&B and pop legends to funk royalty to retro-futuristic virtuosas, this year’s Grammy-laden lineup is one for the books.
Check out the full lineup HERE.
Purchase tickets HERE.
If you’re at the festival this weekend, we want to see your photos! Submit them HERE and you may see them on TV or on social media.
We’ve been having some fun leading up to the big event - nearly every day has felt like Wayback Wednesday, Throwback Thursday and Flashback Friday as we found some classic album covers from the 1980s and remade them.
This year you’ll see a new face on the stage, 16-year-old Lily Manayara, who will play alongside some of her favorite artists.
For Manayara, music has always been a part of her life. She’s been singing her heart out at school in musical theater and in bands.
“Gosh, I’ve been doing music since 5th grade, so I was 9 years old,” said Manyara. “Last year I was part of a group called ‘School of Rock.’”
In the past decade, the huge, multi-day Jazz Festival (now the Jazz and Music Festival) has really helped put Richmond on the map for live music.
“Probably in the last 10 years the music scene has exploded here,” said communications representative at Virginia Tourism corporation, Andrew Cothern.
Cothern says with so many music venues like the National and the Broadberry, the town has grown into a place where you can find just about any type of music you like.
“You can check out punk, rock, jazz. You name it, Richmond has it,” said Cothern.
