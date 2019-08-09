Richmond drumline heads to international competition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the summer break winds down, competition season ramps up for one group of Richmond students.
They are members of the Ephesus Drumline, which regularly performs throughout the Richmond area.
Right now, they are preparing for a big performance next week in an international competition.
Everyone marches to the beat of his or her own drum, unless they are part of a drumline. In that case, everyone steps, slides and shifts to the same catchy beat.
“I get to see smiles on people’s faces. Minister to different people, and have fun,” member Karina McClatchie said.
While it can be fun, it is really about percussion and precision - two things the Ephesus Drumline knows all too well. The Richmond-based team - whose ages range from 8 to 18 - has been invited to perform nearly everywhere around the area.
“We play National Night Out. We play July 4. We play the Easter parade. The Christmas parade," member Johari Edwards said. “We do a lot of stuff. So much stuff I can’t remember it.”
Next week, they will add yet another engagement to the list.
The team, which is affiliated with the Ephesus Seventh Day Adventist Church, has been invited to compete in the denomination’s international competition in Oshkosh, Wis.
With more than 50,000 people scheduled to be in attendance, this is huge for the group.
“We’ve been practicing, practicing and practicing,” Joseph Johnson, Jr said.
Johnson is one of the line's instructors, and says it has come a long way since he co-founded this team nearly 20 years ago.
“We saw there was a need for inner city drum corp, and we started one with the Ephesus Drumline,” Johnson said. “We want to teach them discipline. That’s really important. And we want to teach them that even though you may not know how to play when you first start out, that you can play as long as you have dedication, hard work, work ethic.”
Just as flawlessly as they show off their amazing skills in our community, they hope to do the same in this upcoming competition by literally going in - and out - with a bang.
“I’m very excited. I want to go win, but I also want to go to experience things and broaden my horizons,” Edwards said.
This competition only happens every five years, and the Ephesus Drumline won it five years ago.
“I think we’re going to do pretty good this year,” McClatchie said.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.