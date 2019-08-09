Police: Woman fighting customers at Va. store attempted to abduct children

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Beach Police Department says a woman fighting customers at a Target was involved in an attempted abduction of children on Thursday morning.
Police were called to the South Independence Boulevard store around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a woman “fighting random customers.”
The woman, identified as 30-year-old Patricia Sharifa Metz, was apprehended as she was fleeing the store.
“The investigation revealed that two separate attempted abductions of children, under the age of five, had occurred and involved assaults of the adults that were with the children,” the Virginia Beach Police Department posted on its website. “The children were not injured.”
Metz is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.
