News to know for Aug. 9: Man killed after demanding to be let off Greyhound bus; Severe storms possible; Jazz Festival kicks off

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, with a potential risk for strong to severe thunderstorms north and east of Richmond.
Friday’s forecast is mostly sunny and breezy, with showers and storms possible in the late afternoon and evening.
High temperatures will reach the low 90s. Download the NBC12 Weather App for an hour-by-hour forecast.
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Prince George County.
The crash occurred Thursday night just before 11:30 p.m. at mile marker 41.
Police say a Greyhound bus was traveling north on I-95 when an adult male passenger became “extremely agitated.” He demanded to be let off the bus before being hit and killed.
The crash remains under investigation.
A crash on Interstate 95 North near Colonial Heights is causing major traffic delays.
The crash occurred near mile marker 55.
A vehicle is off the road, and crews are on the scene. Traffic is getting by in the left lane.
A 3-year-old killed in Colonial Heights will be laid to rest today.
Avion Talley was shot to death at his home on Bruce Avenue last week.
Police have yet to say whether the shooting was an accident or homicide.
A 4-foot pothole that formed on the 3700 block of Decatur Street on Richmond has finally been covered.
The pothole is still not filled, but a steel plate has been placed over the pothole and sealed with tar.
The city said that the best way to a resolve issues like this is by reporting it on the RVA 311 smart phone app.
Live music and six stations selling cut watermelon for $1 will be part of the event, which benefits Carytown Merchants Association.
Proceeds from the watermelon sales will benefit the Shriners’ Hospital for Children.
The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. West Cary Street will be closed from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival kicks off this weekend at the Historic Maymont Estate!
The festival will feature huge acts from jazz giants to R&B and pop legends.
Click here for to view the complete lineup.
