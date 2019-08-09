NBC12 Viewpoint: The 2019 Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

By Kym Grinnage | email
It’s that time of year when Richmond becomes the mecca of music!
For 10 proud years, NBC12 has been the TV sponsor of the Richmond Jazz Festival at Maymont and this year the festival has a new name: The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival at Maymont.
So what does this mean for you? It means that if you love jazz, we’ll have all of the jazz that you can eat. And for those of you who want a little more R&B, funk and soul, you will not be disappointed.
In addition to the music we have enjoyed all week at venues like VMFA, the Hippodrome and the Dominion Energy Center, the big event will happen this weekend on three stages at Richmond’s historic and majestic Maymont Park.
The Jazz and Music Festival gives everyone an opportunity to meet and greet people of every persuasion from around the region and the country while listening to some of the greatest artists of our time.
So who will be there? 20-plus artists including, Jill Scott, Maze featuring Franky Beverly, Big BOI, Stanley Clarke, Shaggy, Peter White, Ledisi, Cameo, the BB King Blues Band, Black Violin, Ro James, Lizz Wright, Bobby Caldwell and so many more.
