Medical emergency at Tuckahoe YMCA causes large police presence

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The YMCA of Greater Richmond says a man did not drown at one of its facilities this morning despite rumors swirling around the community.
A YMCA spokesperson says a man suffered a heart attack while swimming at the Tuckahoe YMCA around 10:45 a.m. and died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.
A group of life-guards getting re-certified tried to save the man’s life while a rescue crew was on the way.
“We got him out of the water and our instructor started chest compressions," recently certified EMT Hugh McFarlane said. "We called 911. The other lifeguard brought over the oxygen.”
NBC12 received several messages regarding this police and first responders presence at the facility. A YMCA spokesman said the daily summer camp at the Tuckahoe location was not impacted by this emergency.
