Man’s death at YMCA ruled accidental drowning

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man’s death at Tuckahoe YMCA earlier this month has been ruled an accidental drowning by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The medical examiner’s report says a Richmond man accidentally drowned while swimming Aug. 9. That is contrary to a statement made by the YMCA on the day of the incident.
Originally, a spokesman for the YMCA of Greater Richmond said first responders were called to the Tuckahoe YMCA around 10:45 a.m. and the 63-year-old man died of a heart attack while in an ambulance on the way to the hospital and that he did not drown.
Following the medical examiner’s report, the YMCA issued a statement saying, “We have not seen the M.E.’s report and what we shared with you last week was the information we received from the personnel on duty and those who responded.”
A group of lifeguards getting re-certified at the time of the incident tried to save the man’s life while a rescue crew was on the way.
“We got him out of the water and our instructor started chest compressions," recently certified EMT Hugh McFarlane said. "We called 911. The other lifeguard brought over the oxygen.”
A YMCA spokesman said the daily summer camp at the Tuckahoe location was not impacted by this emergency.
