4-foot deep pothole filled after weeks of complaints

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 3x6-foot piece of plywood used to be the only thing standing between drivers and a 4-foot pothole that formed on the 3700 block of Decatur Street on Richmond southside two weeks ago.
As a temporary solution, residents on Decatur Street placed the wood board over the pothole to, but constant traffic busted a hole in the plywood. Since the pothole formed, they’ve repeatedly tried to get the city to take care of it, but the problem has only grown worse since then.
Some neighbors said their cars were damaged after running over the pothole. Others like James Davis say they’ve had a lot of close calls.
“It came out of no where really,” Davis said. “It’s just been annoying just having to worry about if my car going to get messed up or anything driving over or near it and how big is it going to get before somebody comes out and tries to fix it.”
But after weeks of waiting, a viewer called NBC12 and we contacted the Department of Public Utilities to see what the hold-up was.
The city said that residents who report potholes need to be patient as there are many roads in need of repair in Richmond.
But just hours after making that call, construction vehicles and public work crews were there in full force to take care of the pothole.
At this time, the pothole is still not filled, but a steel plate has been placed over the pothole and sealed with tar so that neighbors can finally drive down Decatur without difficulty.
“You guys were able to do something that I guess we couldn’t do," said Davis. ”I’m happy it’s getting taken care of and that we don’t have to deal with it it anymore."
The city said that the best way to a resolve issues like this is by reporting it on the RVA 311 smart phone app.
