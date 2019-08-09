Experienced Thomas Dale squad looks to elude injury bug, get over nine win hump

This year, Thomas Dale is hoping to benefit from last season’s hardships. The injuries and young players having to step up showed the coaching staff some more strengths the Knights might have. It also leads to a very experienced group that will take the field this fall. Tucker returns nearly everybody that played a key role on last year’s squad, headlined by senior running back Chris Tyree. The Notre Dame commit asserted himself as the fastest high school player in the country during an off-season elite camp, and is less than 2,000 yards away from the Thomas Dale all-time career rushing record. Numbers, however, are not his main focus.