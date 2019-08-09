Cats named Yin, Yang can ‘bring balance’ to their adopter

Yin and Yang are available for adoption at Chesterfield County Animal Services. (Source: Chesterfield County Animal Services/Facebook)
By Brian Tynes | August 9, 2019 at 3:25 PM EDT - Updated August 9 at 3:25 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Feline sibling shared the same affliction and now they need to share the same home.

Chesterfield County Animal Services removed an eye from a white cat and a black cat - Yin and Yang - that are brother and sister.

Yin is a black female and Yang is a white male and they need to be adopted together, “so they can bring balance to your life.”

While the cats have fewer eyes than normal, they also have more toes than normal because Yang is polydactyl.

