250 arrests made, dozens of tickets issued in Richmond during ’360 Blitz'

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says it made more than 250 traffic-related arrests last month during the “360 Blitz.”
From Sunday, July 21 through Saturday, July 27, RPD increased patrols along Hull Street Road, as well as setting a DUI checkpoint on the 14th Street Bridge.
There were 75 speeding tickets issued, 19 reckless driving citations and three DUIs.
RPD worked with 15 other agencies during the week, “but these numbers do not include their data.”
“This was a successful, multijurisdictional effort to get drivers to slow down and make better decisions behind the wheel,” said Special Operations Division Lt. Edward Capriglione. “In the past two years, there have been three fatalities along this stretch of road and speed or alcohol were a factor in each of those cases. We took action to prevent another death from happening.”
