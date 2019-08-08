14-year-old accused of pointing stolen gun at girl

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A 14-year-old was arrested in Stafford after a girl said he pointed the gun at her and told her it was stolen.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gallagher Lane at 9:20 p.m. Aug. 7 when a 14-year-old girl reported the incident.
The sheriff’s office had received a report of a stolen firearm the previous day from someone who said their truck was broken into while parked in front of their home on Edwards Drive and a firearm was stolen.
Deputies searched the suspect’s home on Adrian Way and found the boy and the stolen firearm under his bed.
Petitions were submitted for charges through juvenile intake for charges of brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a pistol by a juvenile, receipt of a stolen firearm and conspiracy to commit a felony.
