Town hall held to address vandalism, violence near MLK Middle School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The NAACP hosted a town hall to address concerns about safety at MLK Middle School in Richmond Wednesday night.
The meeting comes after an someone caused nearly $47,000 worth of damage at the middle school by shooting out several windows with a BB gun.
The school property has been vandalized 10 other times since March. It was this uptick in violence and vandalism that brought a crowd together at at the middle school for a town Hall titled, ‘What About the Children?’ to discuss ways to stop it from happening again.
Michelle Clayborne is a Chesterfield resident but attended the meeting because she grew up in the neighborhoods near where the vandalism took place. Clayborne said she never wants to this kind of destruction at school setting again.
“These are places of learning not places of violence,” said Clayborne. “This is a beautiful school and I think we should all try to take care of it.”
Richmond Police Chief William Smith said at the town hall that the youth responsible for last week’s broken windows had been identified, but in lieu of getting punished through the court system, they will be will be disciplined through “The Life Program,” which is a nine-week program that targets at-risk young people ages 13-19, who’ve been involved in potentially criminal incident that could lead to their arrest.
“We think we can be more successful in the long term in addressing issues through preventive intervention strategies and educational services rather than immediate punishment,” said Chief Smith. “We’re looking at things that are creative ways about how do we address problems that we see.”
During the two hour town hall, the community offered suggestions to city leaders, including Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras and representatives with the NAACP about the best way to serve the needs of the children in the city.
“We need more resources in school. We need more mentoring,” said President of the Richmond Chapter of NAACP James Minor.
Minor said an action plan is being established that will tackle these issues on school grounds and on the streets. Components of what they would like to see in the action plan were discussed during the town hall.
“We’re going to do some pop-up tours and go to some community with the health department with resources to help folks in communities and to see what the needs are,” said Minor
“Our children are the future and with them being the future we definitely need to focus on them,” said Clayborne.
Minor said tells me that more town halls will be announced in the future which will finalize the action plan.
