2 shot, killed at Virginia restaurant

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - The Newport News Police Department says one person has been detained after two people were shot and killed on Thursday at a restaurant.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, police say officers were called to the scene in the 5000 block of Jefferson Avenue to find two people dead on the scene.
Newport News police spokesman Brandon Maynard told WAVY that the shooting happened at Dunn’s River Jamaican and Caribbean Restaurant around 1:30 p.m.
The victims names and ages have not yet been released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
