Richmond Folk Festival celebrates 15 years with larger than life mural

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A mural currently being painted at The Broadberry will be featured on the 2019 Richmond Folk Festival poster.
Noah Scalin started painting the massive mural Wednesday on the side of The Broadberry on West Broad Street. He says he was asked to design the poster for this year’s festival, so he wanted to make it really big for the festival’s 15th anniversary.
Scalin says the concept for his “Goddess of Music” mural started with a painting in his studio.
“When the festival happens it brings in music from all over the world and spreads this wonderful energy all over the city. And I just love the idea of representing that energy in a human form and sorta like this giant size person spreading this good will and good energy out into the community,” said Scalin.
Scalin hopes to be finished with his mural by Friday. The 15th annual Richmond Folk Festival is Friday, Oct. 11-13 and admission is free.
The full lineup will be released next month. The full list will be posted on 12 About Town in September.
