Restaurant openings bring 250 jobs to Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two new restaurant openings will bring 250 jobs to Chesterfield County.
Restaurant group HOUSEpitality Family will open two restaurants at Chesterfield Towne Center, Island Shrimp Co. and Casa del Barco. Both restaurants plan to hire 125 people ahead of opening.
Island Shrimp Co. is the newest concept from the group, offerings flavors from tropical port cities for a port-to-plate experience.
Job fairs for Island Shrimp Co. begin Thursday, Aug. 8 and run every Thursday through Aug. 29 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Interviews will be conducted at the Training and Recruitment Center, located across from the H&M exterior entrance.
The Casa del Barco at Chesterfield Towne Center is the group’s third location of the concept, offering regionally inspired Mexican cuisine.
Job fairs for Casa del Barco will be held every Thursday in September, starting Sept. 5 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the same location.
“There is a saying in our culture at HOUSEpitality Family that the most important position is every position,” says Emmy Finch, director of human resources, training, and development for HOUSEpitality Family. “We tell applicants that this is an entirely different type of serving job or kitchen job than you have ever experienced. We help our employees grow and we like to have a good time in the process.”
All positions are open for both restaurants. Those interested should fill out an application online prior to the interview.
