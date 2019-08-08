News to know for Aug. 8: Confederate support group banned from festival; 4 killed in stabbing rampage; Henrico road closure

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The week is coming to an end, and so is rainy weather!
Thursday’s forecast is mostly sunny and hot.
Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s, near 90.
A car crashed into a power line early Thursday morning, causing utility damage in Henrico County.
Azalea Avenue is closed between Huntington Avenue and Tamiana Avenue in Henrico County for an extended period.
The road will remain closed while crews make repairs.
A man is fighting for his life following an alleged assault in Chesterfield.
Police say he was found on the floor of an office building in the 10100 block of Krause Road on Wednesday just before 6 p.m.
There is no word on any potential suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
The Richmond NAACP chapter held a town hall on Wednesday to address safety concerns at MLK Middle School.
The school has been vandalized 11 times since March, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage.
Actions to combat the violence were discussed, and more town halls will be announced in the future to finalize the action plan.
A Confederate heritage support group has been banned from a popular festival next month.
The Virginia Flaggers have been banned from Field Day of the Past, a local fundraising event that honors history.
The Flaggers are calling for a boycott of the event. However, event organizers say the group did not follow the rules of the event.
A California man went on a two-hour stabbing rampage on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old man from Garden Grove robbed more than half a dozen businesses and stabbed six people, leaving four dead.
Police say the violence appears to be random and the only known motives seem to be “robbery, hate, homicide."
“Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” - Rumi
