Man suffers life-threatening injuries in alleged assault

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in an assault Wednesday evening in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield police said the man had severe injuries to his face in the 10100 block of Krause Road just before 6 p.m.
Police said he found found on the floor of an office building.
Police suspect the man was assaulted, but there were no witnesses on the scene. Police have not released any information about a potential suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.