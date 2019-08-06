Man indicted after allegedly shouting ‘I don’t like white people in my hood’ while shooting at 4 victims

KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) - The suspected gunman accused saying “I don’t like white people in my hood" while firing shots has been indicted on multiple charges, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced Tuesday.
Devonta Allen, 18, is indicted on four counts of attempted murder, four counts of felonious assault and three counts of ethnic intimidation.
According to court records. on July 25 around 11 a.m., Allen began firing at four people unknown to him on Tyne Avenue in Kennedy Heights.
Police have not released video of the shooting, because it’s considered evidence in the case.
Three of the victims are white and one victim is African American, according to a criminal complaint.
While firing the shots, Allen yelled, “I don’t like white people in my hood.” Deters said that statement is the basis for the ethnic intimidation charges.
No one was injured in the incident, but two cars were damaged.
“This activity done by white or black people is intolerable. We will seek the toughest penalty for this crime," Deters said.
If convicted of all charges, Allen faces the possibility of over 60 years in prison.
