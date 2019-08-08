Lawmakers concerned about Facebook launching a new digital currency

The Libra Association’s Danta Disparte said in a statement to Gray DC, “The Libra Association maintains that financial inclusion, regulatory harmony, and consumer concerns are not competing objectives, but rather work in lockstep with the Association’s goals of offering a simple global currency and financial infrastructure that empowers billions of people. These hearings gave Facebook, one of our 28 founding members, the opportunity to continue critical discussions with U.S. legislators. By design, the lead up to the launch of Libra builds in time to work with regulators and policymakers around the world.”