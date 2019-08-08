Jurassic Adventure at Richmond Raceway: Take this quiz for a chance to win a prize pack!

RICHMOND, Va. (WUPV) - The largest, most realistic dinosaur event is coming to Richmond this month, and CW Richmond is giving away tickets!
Jurassic Adventure will feature tons of fun and educational activities for the whole family.
DETAILS:
- What: Jurassic Adventure
- Where: Richmond Raceway - 600 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
- When: Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Want to go for free? Take this quiz for a chance to win a prize pack! Check out the official contest rules here.
We’ll be announcing the winners on Aug. 14, 2019. In the meantime, share with your friends to see how they score!
